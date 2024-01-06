Mike McGlinchey’s injured ribs prevent Broncos from having O-line intact from start to finish

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos came close to the rare feat of having the same five offensive linemen start all 17 games. Coach Sean Payton ruled out right tackle Mike McGlinchey on Friday. McGlinchey injured his ribs last week in the Broncos’ win over the Chargers. Cam Fleming will start in his place Sunday when the Broncos wrap up their season against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Denver hasn’t had all five offensive line starters start every game since 2011.

