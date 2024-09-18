Mike McGlinchey is on IR so Alex Palczewski is set for 1st NFL start after 65 starts at Illinois

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Second-year undrafted tackle Alex Palczewski started a whopping 65 games over six seasons at the University of Illinois and now he’s preparing for his first NFL start after the Denver Broncos placed Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve. McGlinchey sprained his left knee Sunday against Pittsburgh and will miss a minimum of four games. He’ll be eligible to return for the Broncos’ Week 7 game at New Orleans.

