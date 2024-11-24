Mike McDaniel stepped in to keep Dolphins from trading veteran DT Calais Campbell to Ravens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins were ready to deal veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline until Mike McDaniel stepped in. McDaniel confirmed Sunday that he nixed the potential trade, saying he “may or may not have thrown an adult temper tantrum.” At the time they were considering the deal, the Dolphins were 2-6. They’ve won three straight since. The 38-year-old Campbell has drawn praise for his teammates and coaches for his contributions on the field and in the locker room. He played for the Ravens from 2020-22.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.