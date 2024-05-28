Mike McDaniel praises Tua Tagovailoa’s offseason work, expects another leap from the Dolphins QB

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Going into OTAs on Tuesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel praised quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s offseason work — which has included shedding some pounds and working with a new quarterbacks coach — and said he expects Tagovailoa to take another leap in Year 3 of this system. Tagovailoa, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, has participated in three OTA practices, while missing some of the team’s voluntary sessions earlier in the offseason. Tagovailoa was in attendance for Tuesday’s OTA practice and participated in 7-on-7 drills, finishing the session with a deep touchdown pass to rookie receiver Tahj Washington.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.