Mike McCarthy’s return to play-calling with the Cowboys is just in time for Jerry Jones

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, talks with head coach Mike McCarthy during the NFL football team's training camp Monday, July 31, 2023, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Mike McCarthy’s return to play-calling with the Dallas Cowboys is just in time for owner/general manager Jerry Jones. The Dallas coach is adding the responsibility a decade after Jones thought the duties should be divided with McCarthy’s predecessor, Jason Garrett. Jones says the success McCarthy had calling plays in Green Bay is a big reason the move makes sense now. McCarthy kept Kellen Moore in the play-calling role his first three seasons in charge in Dallas. The change comes after yet another playoff season ended short of the NFC championship game for the five-time champion Cowboys.

