Mike Macdonald’s defense in Baltimore has him rising as a possible head coaching candidate

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s star is rising at the moment. Especially after his defense intercepted five passes in a 33-19 victory over a dynamic San Francisco offense on Monday night. Now the Ravens face another massive challenge this weekend when they host Miami in a game that could decide the top seed in the AFC. The Dolphins have the NFL’s top-ranked offense. Macdonald was a linebackers coach with Baltimore in 2020. He left Ravens coach John Harbaugh to become a defensive coordinator for his brother, Jim Harbaugh, at Michigan in 2021. The Wolverines won their first Big Ten title since 2004. Then Macdonald returned to the pros to become a coordinator in Baltimore.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.