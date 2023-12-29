Mike Macdonald’s defense in Baltimore has him rising as a possible head coaching candidate

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, middle, is tackled by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, left, and linebacker Roquan Smith (0) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s star is rising at the moment. Especially after his defense intercepted five passes in a 33-19 victory over a dynamic San Francisco offense on Monday night. Now the Ravens face another massive challenge this weekend when they host Miami in a game that could decide the top seed in the AFC. The Dolphins have the NFL’s top-ranked offense. Macdonald was a linebackers coach with Baltimore in 2020. He left Ravens coach John Harbaugh to become a defensive coordinator for his brother, Jim Harbaugh, at Michigan in 2021. The Wolverines won their first Big Ten title since 2004. Then Macdonald returned to the pros to become a coordinator in Baltimore.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.