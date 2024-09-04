Mike Macdonald is drawing praise as Seattle’s new coach but the test starts this week vs. Denver

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Mike Macdonald is a football nerd, in the most complimentary way. The new coach of the Seattle Seahawks has drawn rave reviews from the players he now coaches after being hired as the youngest coach in the NFL at age 37. His team talks about how smart and innovative the defense is that Macdonald has created and the possibilities for the Seahawks to have a special season. But that’s all based around the offseason program and training camp. The real test begins Sunday when the Seahawks host Denver in the regular-season opener.

