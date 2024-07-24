Mike Macdonald era in Seattle gets started as Seahawks open training camp

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Mike Macdonald has kicked off his first training camp as a head coach in charge of the Seattle Seahawks. Macdonald is the youngest coach in the NFL and he’s taking over a team that was led by Pete Carroll for the last 14 seasons. Carroll led Seattle to its only Super Bowl title. Macdonald’s task is getting Seattle back to that level, but he will do it his own way. The first day of training camp was just the start in the 6 1/2-week runup before the Seahawks open the regular season on Sept. 8 against Denver.

