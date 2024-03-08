Mike Hopkins will not return as head coach at Washington after seven seasons

SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Hopkins will not return as the head coach at Washington after just one NCAA Tournament appearance in seven seasons, the school announced. Hopkins will coach in the Huskies in the upcoming Pac-12 tournament. Hopkins was let go after a frustrating stretch of mediocre results, an inability to put Washington back among the elite of the Pac-12 and with the Huskies moving to the Big Ten Conference next season. Hopkins had one year remaining on his contract and will be owed $3.1 million as part of his buyout.

