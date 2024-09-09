Mike Gartner to succeed Lanny McDonald as Hockey Hall of Fame’s chairman of the board

TORONTO (AP) — Mike Gartner is set to succeed Lanny McDonald as the Hockey Hall of Fame’s chairman of the board. McDonald announced Monday that Gartner will take over when his 10-year term expires in June. Gartner will become chair-elect on Oct. 1 to support the transition and serve on the search committee for a new president and CEO. Longtime executive Jeff Denomme is set to retire in the spring. Gartner, inducted for his playing career in 2001, has been on the selection committee since 2009 and served as head of it over the past three years.

