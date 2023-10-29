Mike DeLiello’s record-tying 6 TD passes carry Austin Peay past North Alabama, 49-39

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike DeLiello tied a school record by throwing six touchdown passes to lead Austin Peay to its sixth straight win, a 49-39 victory over North Alabama. DeLiello has thrown 15 touchdown passes with three games remaining in the regular season. He threw 21 touchdown passes a year ago.

