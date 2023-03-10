Mike Brennan out as basketball coach at American University

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Brennan has been fired as men’s basketball coach at American University after going 125-166 across 10 seasons. American was 17-15 this season. That included a double-overtime loss to Lafayette in the Patriot League semifinals. In Brennan’s first year as coach, 2014, he led American to the Patriot League title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. But the team never made it back to March Madness. Athletic director Billy Walker announced Brennan’s departure shortly after nearby Georgetown said it was firing its men’s basketball coach, Patrick Ewing, after six seasons.

