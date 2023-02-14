Mike Bobo returns to run Georgia offense, Monken goes to NFL

Mike Bobo is taking over as offensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs since Todd Monken is headed to the NFL. Bobo is a former Georgia quarterback and longtime assistant coach at his alma mater. He will be running the Bulldogs’ offense for the second time, having done it under former coach Mark Richt. Monken accepted the offensive coordinator job with the Baltimore Ravens after overseeing a high-powered unit at Georgia. His final game was a 65-7 blowout of TCU that gave the Bulldogs their second straight national title,

