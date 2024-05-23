Mike Baumann and Michael Pérez acquired by Mariners from Orioles for Blake Hunt

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Mike Baumann and minor league catcher Michael Pérez have been acquired by the Seattle Mariners from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday for catcher Blake Hunt. The 28-year-old Baumann was 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA in 17 relief appearances for the Orioles this season, striking out 16 and walking nine in 18 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old Pérez hit .221 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 21 games this year at Triple-A Norfolk. He has a .179 average with 15 homers and 61 RBIs in six seasons with Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and the New York Mets.

