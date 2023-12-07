Mike Aresco retiring as AAC commissioner after long championing for leagues outside P5

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Mike Aresco is retiring as commissioner of the American Athletic Conference at the end of the current academic year on May 31. He has served in that role during a period of constant change in college athletics while championing for his and other leagues outside the Power Five. He became the fourth commissioner of the Big East Conference in 2012 and oversaw the reconstitution of that league into the American Athletic Conference a year later.

