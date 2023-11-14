Mikaylah Williams scores 42 points and No. 7 LSU rolls past Kent State 109-79

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Freshman guard Mikaylah Williams scored 42 points and No. 7 LSU rolled to a 109-79 rout over Kent State. It was the most points ever scored by an LSU freshman and the most by a Tigers player since Cornelia Gayden scored 43 vs. TCU in 1996. Junior transfer Aneesah Morrow added 17 points, eight rebounds and nine steals for LSU, which scored 70 points in the second half.

