Mikaylah Williams scores 21 and Hailey Van Lith adds 20 as No. 10 LSU beats Arkansas 99-68

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mikaylah Williams scored 21 points and Hailey Van Lith added 20 as No. 10 LSU hammered Arkansas 99-68 on Sunday. Angel Reese contributed 16 points and 17 rebounds, Aneesah Morrow had 14 and Flau’jae Johnson had 13 as all five starters scored in double digits for the Tigers. Samara Spencer scored a team-high 20 points for the Razorbacks, who made just 12 of the 47 3-point attempts.

