Mikautadze double boosts Metz in relegation fight

PARIS (AP) — A brace from Georges Mikautadze gave Metz a vital three points in its bid to avoid relegation from France’s top tier. Mikautadze’s superbly executed double in a 2-1 win for Metz came after Florian Sotoca had put Lens ahead from the penalty spot. It lifts Metz to 26 points, five points ahead of bottom club Clermont and equal with third-to-last Lorient. There are six games remaining. For sixth-place Lens it was a fourth game without a win.

