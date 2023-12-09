Mikal Bridges scores 21 points, Nets rout Wizards for 3rd straight victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 21 points and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Washington Wizards 124-97 on Friday night for their third straight victory and fifth in six games.

Cam Thomas added 17 points, Day’Ron Sharpe had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Nic Claxton finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds. At 12-9, the Nets are a season-best three games over .500.

“I think our activity level was higher in the second half,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “The ball started going in. Sometimes it’s just that simple, seeing the ball go in for you. This is a game that we can hopefully look back on.”

Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 17 points, Bilal Coulibaly had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Deni Advija had 15 points and had seven rebounds. The Wizards shot just 18.2 percent from 3-point range and fell to 3-18 with their fourth straight loss.

“I think we got a little frustrated with the lack of shot-making,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “Six for 33 is a tough night for us for on 3s. I thought we allowed them to run out and get some fast-break points and it affected our defense.”

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) drives to the basket past Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger

After shooting just 39% in the first half, but leading 50-47 at the break, the Nets outscored the Wizards 74-50 in the second.

“I think we were more aggressive on defense in the second half, and we hit some 3s, too,” Sharpe said. “We just hit them in the mouth, and they backed off and we kept playing hard.”

Brooklyn broke it open in the third quarter, making 16 of 26 field goals and outscoring Washington 40-24. The Nets had edges of 55-40 in rebounds and outscored Washington 76-56 in the paint.

“We were just being aggressive and finding holes and mismatches, and we got size,” Bridges said. “Just trying to get in the paint. Good things happen when you hit the paint.”

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Philadelphia on Monday night.

Nets: At Sacramento on Monday night.

