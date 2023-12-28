Mikaela Shiffrin masters tough course conditions at women’s World Cup GS to take big first-run lead

LIENZ, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has mastered tough course conditions to build a big lead in a women’s World Cup giant slalom after the first run. The American found the right balance between control and attack on the Schlossberg course. Shiffrin was 0.63 seconds faster than Sara Hector. The Swedish skier is the reigning Olympic GS champion. The rest of the field trailed the American by more than a second. Shiffrin said “I didn’t expect it would be this much ahead.” Shiffrin holds the women’s record of 21 career World Cup giant slalom victories. She has yet to win one this season.

