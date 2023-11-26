Mikaela Shiffrin leads World Cup slalom in Killington after 1st run and eyes career win No. 90

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has posted the fastest time in the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom to position herself for career win No. 90. The American pleased the crowd in Killington, Vermont, with an aggressive run and clocked the fastest splits in three of the four sections on the Superstar course to lead Lena Duerr of Germany by 0.19 seconds. Shiffrin called it “a really good run” but still saw room for improvement for the second leg. Petra Vlhova was 0.28 seconds behind in third. Wendy Holdener and Leona Popova also finished within a half-second of the lead.

