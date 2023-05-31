Mikael Ymer fined about $40K after default for hitting umpire stand with racket

PARIS (AP) — Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer has been docked a total of about $40,000 after being disqualified for smashing his racket against the umpire’s chair at a tournament the week before he competed at the French Open. An ATP Tour spokesman said Wednesday that Ymer forfeited about $10,500 in prize money and 20 rankings he earned for reaching the second round of the Lyon Open. Ymer also was handed an on-site fine of about $29,000. The spokesman said the ATP Fines Committee will conduct a review of what happened to determine whether any additional penalties are warranted. Ymer lost in the first round at Roland Garros.

