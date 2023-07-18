Mikael Ymer banned for 18 months by CAS after missing 3 out-of-competition doping tests

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer has been banned for 18 months for missing three out-of-competition doping tests in a 12-month period. The decision comes from the Court of Arbitration for Sport after it partially upheld an appeal from the International Tennis Federation. Ymer was initially charged by the ITF in January 2022 after his third whereabouts violation but was cleared by an independent tribunal in June. The ITF appealed that decision the following month and requested a two-year ban. CAS found that “the degree of fault of the player … was high” and imposed a slightly lower sanction.

