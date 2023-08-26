Mikael Ymer announces his abrupt retirement from tennis after failing to overturn doping ban

LONDON (AP) — Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer has abruptly announced his retirement at the age of 24 after an unsuccessful attempt to overturn an anti-doping suspension. Ymer wrote on social media: “I’ve decided to retire from professional tennis. Thank you all for the amazing memories!” Ymer was charged in January 2022 for missing three out-of-competition tests in a 12-month period. He initially fought the charges and said he had been cleared by an independent tribunal in June 2022. But the ITF appealed the decision, after which the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in July partially upheld the two-year ban and imposed an 18-month suspension. Ymer was ranked as high as 50 in the world in April and represented Sweden in the Davis Cup along with his older brother Elias.

