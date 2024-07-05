Mihailovic scores on PK in second-half stoppage time to lift Rapids to 2-1 victory over Sporting KC

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic had an assist on Oliver Larraz’s first career goal and then scored on a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time to rally the Colorado Rapids to a wild 2-1 Fourth of July victory over Sporting Kansas City. Neither team found the net until Johnny Russell used assists from Erik Thommy and defender Tim Leibold three minutes into the second half to score his fourth goal of the season and give Sporting KC (4-13-5) the lead. Colorado (10-8-4) pulled even in the 69th minute when Larraz took a pass from Mihailovic and scored. Mihailovic notched his ninth assist of the season. Mihailovic scored with a right-footed shot in the fourth minute of extra time for the win. The PK was awarded after Darren Yapi drew a foul on Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia.

