Mihailovic gets 1st Dutch Eredivisie goal after MLS transfer

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

American forward Djordje Mihailovic scored his first goal in the Dutch Eredivisie, helping AZ Alkmaar to a 4-1 win at Go Ahead Eagles in Deventer, Netherlands. With AZ ahead 1-0, Jens Odgaard intercepted a clearance on the Eagles’ side of the midfield stripe and Mihailovic headed the ball past goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange from Yukinari Sugawara’s cross. Mihailovic is a 24-year-old from Jacksonville, Florida. He spent the last six seasons in Major League Soccer with Chicago and Montreal, then made his Dutch league debut on Jan. 7 against Vitesse.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.