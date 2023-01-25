Mihailovic gets 1st Dutch Eredivisie goal after MLS transfer

American forward Djordje Mihailovic scored his first goal in the Dutch Eredivisie, helping AZ Alkmaar to a 4-1 win at Go Ahead Eagles in Deventer, Netherlands. With AZ ahead 1-0, Jens Odgaard intercepted a clearance on the Eagles’ side of the midfield stripe and Mihailovic headed the ball past goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange from Yukinari Sugawara’s cross. Mihailovic is a 24-year-old from Jacksonville, Florida. He spent the last six seasons in Major League Soccer with Chicago and Montreal, then made his Dutch league debut on Jan. 7 against Vitesse.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.