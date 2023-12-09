Miguel’s season-high 20 points lift South Florida past Florida State, 88-72

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Selton Miguel scored a season-high 20 points and South Florida beat Florida State 88-72 at the Orange Bowl Classic, handing the Seminoles their third straight loss. The win snapped a string of three straight losses and gave the Bulls their 13th win in the 35-game history with Florida State.

