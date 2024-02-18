Miguel scores 25 as USF beats No. 24 FAU 90-86 after nearly blowing 25-point lead

By MARK DIDTLER The Associated Press
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis, right, shoots past South Florida guard Selton Miguel during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Audette]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Selton Miguel scored a career-high 25 points, Chris Youngblood added 23 and American Athletic Conference-leading South Florida won its 11th straight game after nearly blowing a 25-point lead, beating No. 24 Florida Atlantic 90-86. Under first-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, 19-5 USF is having just its second season with a winning record since 2011-12. FAU got 23 points from Vladislav Goldin and 20 from Johnell Davis. The Owls, who advanced to the Final Four last season, fell to 20-6 and dropped to third place in the American.

