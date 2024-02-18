Miguel scores 25 as USF beats No. 24 FAU 90-86 after nearly blowing 25-point lead

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Selton Miguel scored a career-high 25 points, Chris Youngblood added 23 and American Athletic Conference-leading South Florida won its 11th straight game after nearly blowing a 25-point lead, beating No. 24 Florida Atlantic 90-86. Under first-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, 19-5 USF is having just its second season with a winning record since 2011-12. FAU got 23 points from Vladislav Goldin and 20 from Johnell Davis. The Owls, who advanced to the Final Four last season, fell to 20-6 and dropped to third place in the American.

