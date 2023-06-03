Miguel Santos hit 3 of Dallas Baptist’s 6 HRs in 18-4 win over Oklahoma St. at regional

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Miguel Santos hit three of Dallas Baptist’s six home runs as the Patriots beat No. 1 seed Oklahoma State 18-4 to eliminate the Cowboys from the Stillwater Regional. Santos finished 4 for 6 with nine RBIs and four runs. No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist will play the loser between Washington — which beat the Patriots 9-5 in opening game of the regional — and Oral Roberts in a loser-out game. Kodie Kolden and Nathan Humphreys hit back-to-back homers to lead off the fourth inning and Santos added a two-run shot that made it 4-1 and Santos hit three-run HRs in the sixth and seventh innings to make it 18-1. Oklahoma State lost its last three games of the season.

