Miguel Cabrera’s $30 million option declined by Detroit Tigers, making retiring star a free agent

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers declined their $30 million option of retiring star Miguel Cabrera and will pay a $8 million buyout that completes a $292 million, 10-year contract. Half of the buyout is deferred without interest. A 12-time All-Star and four-time batting champion, Cabrera is a two-time AL MVP. He won the 2012 AL Triple Crown. Cabrera, 40, finished with a .306 average, 511 homers and 1,881 RBIs in 21 seasons.

