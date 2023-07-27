Miguel Angel Jimenez takes 1st-round lead at the Senior British Open

BRIDGEND, Wales (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 5-under 66 to take the first-round lead at Senior British Open five years after he became the first Spaniard to win the tournament. Jimenez is two shots ahead of Alex Cejka and Mario Tiziani at Royal Porthcawl. Vijay Singh and Jeev Milka Singh are three shots off the lead. Defending champion Darren Clarke’s 73 included a double bogey on the par-4 No. 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.