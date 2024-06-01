Migliozzi and Canter have 1-shot leads going into European Open final round

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Italian golfer Guido Migliozzi has shot a bogey-free, 6-under 67 to join Laurie Canter with a one-shot lead going into the final round of the European Open in Hamburg. Migliozzi, who is ranked No. 207, made six birdies in the third round to move to 12 under in the European tour event. Canter also plays on the LIV Golf breakaway circuit and is ranked No. 224. He was unable to build on his lead of 12 under after two rounds. The English golfer had a bogey on the eighth hole and a double bogey on the 10th before settling for par with three birdies.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.