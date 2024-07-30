PARIS (AP) — Nauris Miezis had nine points and four rebounds to lead defending champion Latvia to a 21-14 win over Lithuania in pool play of men’s 3×3 basketball at the Paris Olympics. Miezis and Karlis Lasmanis returned from the Latvian team which won gold in Tokyo, and they added Francis Lacis and Zigmars Raimo for the Paris Games. Netherlands also won, beating China 21-16. Worthy de Jong had nine points and grabbed four rebounds for the Netherlands.

