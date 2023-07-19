Midfielder Xavi Simons is loaned to Leipzig after returning to PSG

PARIS (AP) — Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons returned to Paris Saint-Germain following an impressive season in the Dutch league only to be sent on loan to Leipzig. PSG said Wednesday that the 20-year-old Simons, who joined the French champions from PSV Eindhoven, will be loaned to the Bundesliga side for the 2023-24 season. Simons signed his first professional contract with PSG in 2019 and made his debut for the club in a French Cup match in 2021. He then signed for PSV after just 11 appearances with PSG. He scored 22 goals and delivered 12 assists in 48 matches for PSV last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.