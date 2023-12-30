Midfielder Tyler Boyd traded from Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy to Nashville

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former U.S. national team midfielder Tyler Boyd was traded from the LA Galaxy to Nashville on the winger’s 28th birthday. LA received an international roster slot in both 2024 and 2025 plus $75,000 in general allocation money per season. LA may receive up to $625,000 in general allocation money conditioned on Boyd’s performance with Nashville. Boyd had eight goals in 39 matches for LA in all competitions this year, including seven league goals. He joined Major League Soccer this year after playing in New Zealand, Portugal and Turkey. He had four goals in 35 matches from 2019-22 with Turkey’s Beşiktaş.

