Midfielder Timmy Tillman cut from US roster for Copa America

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Timmy Tillman was cut from the United States roster for the Copa America, getting the team down to the 26-player limit for the tournament. Tillman was in the U.S. training camp for the past two weeks but didn’t play in a pair of warmup games, a 5-1 loss to Colombia last weekend and a 1-1 draw against Brazil on Wednesday. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter kept forward Josh Sargent, who didn’t play in the two games as he recovers from an ankle injury.

