Midfielder Sinead Farrelly of NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham retires because of concussions

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Midfielder Sinead Farrelly, who represented the United States early in her career and Ireland later, is retiring because of cumulative head injuries sustained throughout her career. The NJ/NY Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League made the announcement Friday, hours after placing the 34-year-old on season-ending injury due to post-concussive syndrome that will require rehabilitation to resolve. Farrelly made the decision after being told by a neurologist that continuing to play would leave her vulnerable to additional head injuries.

