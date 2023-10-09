Midfielder Malik Tillman is hurt and will miss US exhibitions against Germany and Ghana

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Midfielder Malik Tillman will miss the United States’ exhibitions against Germany and Ghana because of an unspecified injury. The 21-year old left PSV Eindhoven’s match Sunday at Sparta Rotterdam after 72 minutes. The U.S. Soccer Federation said it did not have an immediate replacement. The Americans play Germany on Saturday at East Hartford, Connecticut, and Ghana three days later in Nashville.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.