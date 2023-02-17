Middle Tennessee knocks off No. 25 Florida Atlantic, 74-70

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Camryn Weston scored 16 points, Elias King added 15 and Middle Tennessee beat No. 25 Florida Atlantic 74-70 for the Blue Raiders’ first win over a ranked opponent since 2016. Middle Tennessee avenged an 85-67 loss to then-No. 21 FAU on Jan. 26 in its first home game against a ranked team since the 2008-09 season. Middle Tennessee’s previous victory over a Top 25 squad came on March 18, 2016, against No. 2 Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament. FAU twice got within three in the final minute, on 3-pointers by Alijah Martin and Jalen Gaffney, but Middle Tennessee made free throws at the other end each time to regain a two-possession lead. Eli Lawrence finished with 13 points and Justin Bufford added 12 for Middle Tennessee.

