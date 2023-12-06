Middle Tennessee hires former Vandy coach Derek Mason as football coach

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Middle Tennessee has hired former Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason as the 15th head coach in the Blue Raiders’ history. Mason says his responsibility is moving the program’s legacy forward. Middle Tennessee signed Mason to a five-year contract. He spent this season working for the SEC Network as an analyst. He was defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State in 2022 and had the same job at Auburn in 2021. Mason coached Vanderbilt between 2014 and 2020. He became the second coach in the Southeastern Conference program’s history to earn multiple bowl berths. His best seasons were in 2016 and 2018.

