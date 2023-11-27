Middle Tennessee fires coach Rick Stockstill after a 4-8 record in his 18th season

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Middle Tennessee has fired coach Rick Stockstill after 18 seasons capped by a 4-8 record and an ugly road loss in the regular-season finale. Athletic director Chris Massaro says this is one of his most difficult days but necessary for the Blue Raiders to compete for championships. Stockstill was hired in December 2005. He had a 113-111 record at Middle Tennessee with his win total ranked third all-time in program history. He had been the fourth-longest tenured coach nationally and third-longest with the Blue Raiders. They won the Hawaii Bowl a year ago.

