Mid-American Conference invites UMass to rejoin league in most sports in 2025-26, AP source says

The Mid-American Conference is inviting UMass to join the conference as a full member, starting in 2025, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because neither the school nor the MAC was confirming the move. The Minutemen are currently an independent in football and compete in the the Atlantic 10 in most other sports. UMass is the only Atlantic 10 school that plays football at the highest tier of Division I known as the Bowl Subdivision. The Minutemen were football-only members of the MAC from 2012-15.

