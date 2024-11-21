Mid-American Conference football goes all in on November weeknights for the TV viewers

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — On a damp night with temperatures dipping into the 30s, fans in sparsely filled stands bundled up to watch Buffalo beat 37-20 Eastern Michigan on gray turf. The football game was not particularly notable, but it was played on one of the nights the Mid-American Conference has made its own. When the conference has played football games on ESPN or ESPN2 over the last two seasons, the linear television audience has been 10 times larger than when conference schools have met on Saturdays and get lost in the shuffle when viewers have many more choices.

