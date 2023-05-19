Mickelson relieved to make PGA Championship cut after 2nd-round struggles

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Phil Mickelson acknowledges he played poorly in the opening two rounds of the PGA Championship. But Lefty can hang his optimism one one thing: He correctly predicted his two-round score of 5-over 145 was enough to make the cut at Oak Hill. Mickelson referred to his performance as being “as bad as I’ve played in a long time.” He shot a 2-over 72, which included a double bogey on the sixth hole after he hit his tee shot into the water. Mickelson has mostly struggled since winning the PGA Championship in 2021. His best performance since was a final-round surge to finish tied for 2nd at the Masters last month.

