Mickelson makes Masters move before weather halts play

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Phil Mickelson shot 69 to make a surprising move up the leaderboard at the Masters on Friday before play was suspended because of weather. The three-time champion, who skipped the tournament last season after some controversial comments about the Saudi government, was at 4 under and in a tie for 10th. Brooks Koepka was the leader at 12 under after a second-round 67. Many other top players will finish their rounds Saturday. Among those is Jon Rahm, who is three shots back with nine holes still to play, and Tiger Woods, who is just inside the cut line at 2 over with seven holes to go.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.