Mick Byrne appointed head coach as Fiji targets Nations Championship

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Drua head coach Mick Byrne has been hired to guide the Fijian national men’s rugby team as part of an agreement which could see Fiji play in the Nations Championship tournament. Fiji Rugby says Byrne has been appointed after an “extensive and rigorous selection and negotiation process.” That included discussions between Fiji Rugby, Fiji government ministers and sports officials and World Rugby. In order to play in the Nations Championship it had to ensure it appointed the best qualified coaches to national teams. Byrne is working with the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby Pacific.

