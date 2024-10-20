Michkov Mania officially hits Philly as Russian rookie earns roaring ovation in Flyers’ home opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — His surname flashed on ice in bold as Philadelphia Flyers’ fans roared and flames burst upward as part of the pregame pageantry the moment Matvei Michkov was introduced at the home opener. Considered the most no-doubt-about-it Flyers’ prospect since Eric Lindros and perhaps the most sensational rookie out of Russia since Alexander Ovechkin and and Evgeni Malkin in 2005, Michkov was set to give Flyers fans a glimpse of what all the buzz was about since he was drafted in 2023. The 19-year-old Michkov scored his first two NHL goals in just his third career game against Edmonton and had four total points in a 1-1-2 season-opening road trip.

