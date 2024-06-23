Michkov is being released by his KHL club, a step toward him joining the Flyers, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that top Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov is being released by KHL club SKA Saint Petersburg. The move is the first step toward Michkov joining the Flyers ahead of schedule. There were three seasons left on Michkov’s contract when Philadelphia selected him with the seventh pick in the 2023 draft. There had been buzz in recent weeks that work was happening behind the scenes to get the 19-year-old to North America sooner than 2026.

