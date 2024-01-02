Michigan’s defense ready for CFP title game after rising up with Rose Bowl goal-line stand

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — All those 9-on-7 drills paid off for Michigan. The No. 1 Wolverines built their return to national relevance on a live tackling, good-on-good, run-blocking versus run-stopping drill that became the cornerstone of their practices. And when that very situation came up on fourth-and-goal at the 3 in overtime of the Rose Bowl, Michigan’s defense turned preparation into reality. Michigan will need another resolute showing from its rugged defense to win its first national championship since 1997 in the College Football Playoff championship game next Monday against No. 2 Washington and its high-powered passing offense. Coordinator Jesse Minter’s unit allowed 288 yards to No. 4 Alabama on 66 plays, a miserly average of 4.3 yards per play.

