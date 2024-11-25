Michigan’s defense of national title fell short, aims to cap lost season with win against Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s defense of the national championship has fallen woefully short. The Wolverines started the season ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25, making them the third college football team since 1991 to be ranked worse than seventh in the preseason poll after winning a national title. Michigan failed to meet those modest expectations, barely becoming eligible to play in a bowl and putting the program in danger of losing six or seven games for the first time since the Brady Hoke era ended a decade ago.

