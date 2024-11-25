Michigan’s defense of national title fell short, aims to cap lost season with win against Ohio State

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches against Northwestern in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s defense of the national championship has fallen woefully short. The Wolverines started the season ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25, making them the third college football team since 1991 to be ranked worse than seventh in the preseason poll after winning a national title. Michigan failed to meet those modest expectations, barely becoming eligible to play in a bowl and putting the program in danger of losing six or seven games for the first time since the Brady Hoke era ended a decade ago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.